Queen Of Yellow: Meet The Sun-Kissed Godiva Goddess Who Shut Down Instagram With ONE Magnificent Photo
Alexandra Maye’s Extravagant Santorini Shoot Shatters Instagram
Sun-kissed Nurse bae Alexandra Mae has the whole entire internet in a heart eye TIZZY over her stunning Santorini, Greece photoshoot where she elevated to a Godly level of slayyy while proving YET AGAIN that Black women invented the color yellow.
In high school this girl told me I'd be beautiful if my nose was slimmer, skin lighter, and hair straighter. As easy/awkward as it was to laugh it off, those words hurttt and stuck with me for some time. I began to think that I really needed to change me (yikes!) BUT GOD led me to attend the University of Maryland, College Park a few years later where I was blessed to come across so many beautiful women who would walk across the campus confident in all shades, hair textures, and unique styles. My college experience really helped me to truly embrace who I am, become comfortable in wearing my hair in any style, and know 🗣 I AM NOT MY HAIR, I AM NOT MY SKIN. I AM NOT YOUR EXPECTATIONS, NO. I AM THE SOUL THAT LIVES WITHIN. 🌻 To all the young girls and boys out there especially in high school where criticism runs rampant, be you & do you because those people with so many opinions don't/won't even matter. Easier said then done, but I found that by surrounding myself with positive people who are not looking to change me (thanks friendsss 💕) and voices that speak love and light (thanks mama ✨) help the process. – Thank you 📸: @chaltcev @miami_dress_photo // 💄: @jozefinaaa for such an amazing shoot and capturing my black girl magic 💛 – #offdutynurse #blacktravelfeed #blackgirlstraveltoo #blackgirlswhoblog #baldheadbaddies #essencetravels #ladiesgoneglobal #essencemag #blackandabroad #nurseoffduty #blackgirlmagic #grateful #blessed #blackwomeninyellow #nursing #registerednurse #travelingwhileblack #travelnoire #darkskinwomen #santorini #oia #greece #positivity #lovetheskinimin #dswcolorism
Hit the flip for a peek into the hottest IG photoshoot on Earth (right now).
In high school this girl told me I'd be beautiful if my nose was slimmer, skin lighter, and hair straighter. As easy/awkward as it was to laugh it off, those words hurttt and stuck with me for some time. I began to think that I really needed to change me (yikes!) BUT GOD led me to attend the University of Maryland, College Park a few years later where I was blessed to come across so many beautiful women who would walk across the campus confident in all shades, hair textures, and unique styles. My college experience really helped me to truly embrace who I am, become comfortable in wearing my hair in any style, and know 🗣 I AM NOT MY HAIR, I AM NOT MY SKIN. I AM NOT YOUR EXPECTATIONS, NO. I AM THE SOUL THAT LIVES WITHIN. 🌻 To all the young girls and boys out there especially in high school where criticism runs rampant, be you & do you because those people with so many opinions don't/won't even matter. Easier said then done, but I found that by surrounding myself with positive people who are not looking to change me (thanks friendsss 💕) and voices that speak love and light (thanks mama ✨) help the process. – Thank you 📸: @chaltcev @miami_dress_photo // 💄: @jozefinaaa for such an amazing shoot and capturing my black girl magic 💛 – #offdutynurse #blacktravelfeed #blackgirlstraveltoo #blackgirlswhoblog #baldheadbaddies #essencetravels #ladiesgoneglobal #essencemag #blackandabroad #nurseoffduty #blackgirlmagic #grateful #blessed #blackwomeninyellow #nursing #registerednurse #travelingwhileblack #travelnoire #darkskinwomen #santorini #oia #greece #positivity #lovetheskinimin #dswcolorism
The real ones know that today is Alexandra Day! 😌🎉 #thefireworksareforme #birthdaygirl #love #peace #happiness #amayezingday #july4th • As I embark on a new year of life, I'm embracing one of @alex_elle's reminders to: genuinely appreciate life and enjoy the process of living, you must be mindful, intentional, and patient. stop hurrying. honor the sacred act of taking your time. @alex_elle 💛 • dress: @miami_dress_photo // @chaltcev photographer: @acprimephotography //@alex_thegreat_1 makeup: @jozefinaaa
Happy Juneteenth! ❤🖤💚 • The sacrifices of my grandpa, grandma, mom, dad, aunts, uncles and ancestors allowed me to be where I'm at today and have the great opportunity to travel the world. I will never forget that. Extremely grateful and humbled ✨ • #juneteenth #santorini #oia #greece #blackgirlswhoblog #vacay #offdutynurse #blacktravelfeed #blackgirlstraveltoo #blackgirlswhoblog #baldheadbaddies #ladiesgoneglobal #blackandabroad #nurseoffduty #blackgirlmagic #grateful #blessed #nursing #registerednurse #travelingwhileblack #melaninmajority #travelstribe #girlsthattravel #wearetravelgirls #travelnoire
Continue Slideshow
And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom -Anais Nin 💛 #wcw – Dress: @miami_dress_photo Photographer: @chaltcev Makeup: @jozefinaaa – #offdutynurse #blacktravelfeed #blackgirlstraveltoo #blackgirlswhoblog #baldheadbaddies #essence #ladiesgoneglobal #essencemag #blackandabroad #nurseoffduty #blackgirlmagic #blackwomeninyellow #grateful #blessed #theshaderoom #nursing #registerednurse #travelingwhileblack #nursegrad #tsrpositiveimages #travelnoire #darkskinwomen #santorini #oia #greece #positivity #lovetheskinimin #dswcolorism
AMAZED AND FILLED WITH SO MUCH GRATITUDE 💛 Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU Teen Vogue (@teenvogue) for featuring me. I appreciate you @amirarasool. It's such an honor! Thank you TWITTER for making my post go viral — you continue to remain undefeated. 😩🙌🏿 • As quoted in the article and included in this post (swipe left) back in elementary school I always signed 'ANTM' afterwards after my name and my classmates wrote notes saying "don't forget your America's Next Top Model". I didn't forget y'all. CLAIMED IT! 💃🏿👑❤ • Thank you to my wonderful photoshoot team over at @miami_dress_photo — @chaltcev & @jozefinaaa and my amazing man @alex_thegreat_1 for helping make this photoshoot possible. #blessed • Oh and for the people making negative comments about 'WAKANDA' please know WAKANDA FOREVER 🙅🏿 As one of my nursing mentors said, "Don't let anyone steal your vibranium". 💪🏿 • #santorini #oia #greece #blackgirlswhoblog #vacay #offdutynurse #blacktravelfeed #blackgirlstraveltoo #blackgirlswhoblog #baldheadbaddies #ladiesgoneglobal #blackandabroad #nurseoffduty #blackgirlmagic #grateful #blessed #nursing #registerednurse #travelingwhileblack #melaninmajority #travelstribe #girlsthattravel #wearetravelgirls
Feature photo: @chaltcev/Instagram