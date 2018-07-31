Reality Stars Yandy Smith, Jennifer Williams & More Turn Up In Jamaica For #SupportYourGirlfriends Weekend

Ladies Were In The Caribbean For Empowerment Weekend

“Basketball Wives” Jennifer Williams and “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Yandy Smith-Harris were among the ladies who flew to Jamaica last weekend for a few days of fun, sun and sisterhood.

The reality stars joined political activist Tamika Mallory and 20 other women from the worlds of media, medicine, marketing and business for Tene Nicole’s second annual #SupportYourGirlfriends weekend at the Moon Palace Jamaica resort in Ocho Rios.

Founded and hosted by PR boss Nikkia McClain, the event is designed to uplift and empower women in relationships, friendships and all around sisterhood.

The ladies enjoyed three days enjoying the Caribbean island, including dinners, workshops, catamaran rides and of course, plenty of beach time.

Hit the flip for more pics from the weekend.