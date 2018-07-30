Is #BBWLA’s Angel Brinks Letting Jackie Long Smash Her Exotic Cakes Into Smithereens?

Coupled Up: Jackie Long And Angel Brinks

It looks like sparks are flying between former Basketball Wives LA star and popular fashion designer Angel Brinks, and funny actor Jackie Long. The two were very friendly, calling each other “babe” in separate IG post. Angel cooked a nice and juicy home made Philly cheesesteak for her actor jawn and he showed his appreciation in hos own video. He also politely asked Angel in a comment under a photo “hurry up”, when she threatened to come downstairs.

Do you think these two are coupled up?

They haven’t confirmed it yet, but we will go out on a limb say DUH! Do you think they make a cute Hollyweird couple?