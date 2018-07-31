Bae Of The Day: Angel Brinks’ Armenian-Italian Designer Cakes Are Still WINNING Instagram

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Bae Of The Day: Angel Brinks

Angel Brinks probably pioneered the “IG designer” lane, with her brand blossoming for years before reality TV, courtesy of instagram. One thing is for certain, it’s that Angel WERKS her butt off. She consistently delivers in over the top get ups for celebrities and special clients and she’s slaying them with her own bawwwdy.

We see why Jackie Long wants to put his fork in her…

Angel s really OUT here on her grind, despite what life throws at her and that’s SEXY. Hit the flip to more.

    Continue Slideshow

    I see the future when I get wavy #elevate

    A post shared by Angel Brinks (@angelbrinks) on

    On cloud 9 😍😜 (tap photo to be directed to my website)

    A post shared by Angel Brinks (@angelbrinks) on

    Angel Baby. 👼 Outfit: “Wings” @angelbrinksfashions

    A post shared by Angel Brinks (@angelbrinks) on

    A pretty face is nothing, if you have an ugly heart ❗️

    A post shared by Angel Brinks (@angelbrinks) on

    Came through DRIPPIN’ 💦💦 Shop @angelbrinksfashions

    A post shared by Angel Brinks (@angelbrinks) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus