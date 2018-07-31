Bae Of The Day: Angel Brinks’ Armenian-Italian Designer Cakes Are Still WINNING Instagram
Angel Brinks probably pioneered the “IG designer” lane, with her brand blossoming for years before reality TV, courtesy of instagram. One thing is for certain, it’s that Angel WERKS her butt off. She consistently delivers in over the top get ups for celebrities and special clients and she’s slaying them with her own bawwwdy.
We see why Jackie Long wants to put his fork in her…
Angel s really OUT here on her grind, despite what life throws at her and that’s SEXY. Hit the flip to more.
Happy Mother’s Day to all my hard-working, caring, genuine, loving mom’s who make time to take GREAT care of your child(ren). There’s nothing like a mother’s love. We hardly ever get the credit we deserve. Sometimes I stress out, sometimes I don’t have time for myself. But I always make sure I handle my responsibilities with or without any help! In honor of this special day log onto my website and treat yourself to my entire website on sale!