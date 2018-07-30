Black Creative Renaissance: Kid Fury And Lena Waithe Developing New HBO Comedy Series

Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kid Fury And Lena Waith Developing HBO Comedy Series

It’s a beautiful time to be a Black creative. Work done for us and by us is at an all-time high and it just keeps getting better.

Today, Variety announced that The Read podcast co-host Kid Fury and writer, director, actress Lena Waithe are putting their talents together to create a half-hour comedy series for HBO.

The yet-untitled project will center around a “sarcastic gay Black man” who is living in New York, trying to find his niche while also battling clinical depression. It is described as a “surreal dark comedy”. So maybe where Living Single meets Atlanta meets Sex And The City, we don’t know, but whatever it is, it sounds like something that will have us tuned in

As if Lena Waithe isn’t already busy enough. It was just announced that her “Queen & Slim” project starring Daniel Kaluyaa will begin production in January 2019 while she continues to serve as EP and writer for the upcoming “Twenties” on TBS. Oh yeah, and she’ll also still be producing “The Chi”

Boss.