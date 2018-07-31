Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s TV Crush Looks Like Now

’90s TV Crushes In 2018

Nostalgia is a helluva drug, especially when you reminisce about how legendary (and colorful) the ’90s were. So legendary and life-changing (with countless classic TV shows), that we compiled allllll of the most swooned over ’90s TV crushes for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) decades after their prime.

Oh Hello 😊 A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s TV crush looks like now.