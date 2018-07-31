Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s TV Crush Looks Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
Then & Now: #bumperrobinson who played #dorianheywood on #ADifferentWorld

A post shared by @NikkiOH (@nikkioh.co) on

’90s TV Crushes In 2018

Nostalgia is a helluva drug, especially when you reminisce about how legendary (and colorful) the ’90s were. So legendary and life-changing (with countless classic TV shows), that we compiled allllll of the most swooned over ’90s TV crushes for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) decades after their prime.

A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on

Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s TV crush looks like now.

Then & Now: #bumperrobinson who played #dorianheywood on #ADifferentWorld

A post shared by @NikkiOH (@nikkioh.co) on

Bumper Robinson — Dorian “A Different World”

Karyn Parsons — Hillary Banks “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Fredro Starr — Q “Moesha”

A post shared by Lisa Bonet (@lisamichellebonet) on

Lisa Bonet — Denise Huxtable “The Cosby Show”

A post shared by Khalil Kain (@khalilkain) on

Khalil Kain — Keith, “Living Single”

A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle) on

Garcelle Beauvais — Fancy “The Jamie Foxx Show”

    Mark-Paul Gosselaar — Zack Morris “Saved By The Bell”

    S/O to @MarcelleShootsYou for the amazing pics💜💜

    A post shared by reagangomez (@reagangomez) on

    Reagan Gomez — Zaria “Parent ‘Hood”

    Luke Perry — Dylan “90210”

    A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

    John Stamos — Uncle Jesse “Full House”

