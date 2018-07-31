Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What Your ’90s TV Crush Looks Like Now
’90s TV Crushes In 2018
Nostalgia is a helluva drug, especially when you reminisce about how legendary (and colorful) the ’90s were. So legendary and life-changing (with countless classic TV shows), that we compiled allllll of the most swooned over ’90s TV crushes for you to re-swoon over (or wonder what happened) decades after their prime.
Hit the flip to see what your fave ’90s TV crush looks like now.
Bumper Robinson — Dorian “A Different World”
Karyn Parsons — Hillary Banks “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
Fredro Starr — Q “Moesha”
Lisa Bonet — Denise Huxtable “The Cosby Show”
Khalil Kain — Keith, “Living Single”
Garcelle Beauvais — Fancy “The Jamie Foxx Show”
Mark-Paul Gosselaar — Zack Morris “Saved By The Bell”
Kellie Williams — Laura Winslow “Family Matters”
My Son @d_artist_n_me PRAYING FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY @MAIACAMPBELL LORD PLEASE HELP HER TO REACH OUT TO YOU, PLEASE SEND YOUR DISPATCH OF ANGELS AROUND HER TO PROTECT & KEEP HER SAFE FROM HURT HARM OR DANGER & HELP HER TO SEE YOU STANDING THERE, IF SHE CAN JUST TOUCH THE HYME OF YOUR GARMENT. IN JESUS NAME I PRAY AMEN! I LOVE YOU #MAIACAMPBELL ❤ #socialmedia #blog #facebook #Instagram #instablogger #twitter #snapchats #love #peace #seekhisface #humbleourselves #trustgod #godswill #godwillprovide #keepyousafe #outreach #blacklivesmatter #thedevilisaliar
Maia Campbell — Tiffany “In The House”
Reagan Gomez — Zaria “Parent ‘Hood”
Tatiana Ali — Ashley Banks “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
Growing older ain’t so bad when you’ve got Good Friends ❤️ Thank you ALL for the Birthday Love , I deeply appreciate it . Thank you @iamtamarataylor & @themightycj for making this trip so magic and for holding me so close ❤️ I love you Both ,And @drdriftwood for being mine #godblessthefreaks #🦀swag #7/7 T-Shirt by @stevenpauljudd @nsrgnts
Cree Summer, Freddie Brooks “A Different World”
Luke Perry — Dylan “90210”
Wanna be twinsies who wear the same clothes AND support the National Women's History Museum? Then click the link in my bio to purchase this (super soft and cozy) t-shirt. Your money will not only help build The National Women's History Museum on the National Mall in Washington DC, but will also support the continued work the Museum does to incorporate women into the classroom curriculum, create teacher resources, and educate people about the vast contributions of women to our nation’s history. Link to purchase in bio! #ForwardMarch #historymaker #womenshistory
Danielle Fishel — Topanga “Boy Meets World”
Jason Weaver — Jerome “Thea”
John Stamos — Uncle Jesse “Full House”