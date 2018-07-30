Youtube Star Queen Naija Says She Made Her Baby Daddy Famous, In Return He HATED On Her Career [Video]

Queen Naija Ebro In The Morning Interview

Queen Naija has millions of supporters on youtube and she gained her fame by making daily videos with her man– some dude name Chris Sails, even though he was reluctant. When they got popular, he cheated on her multiple times, and her followers exposed him on video. But, Queen’s first love was always singing, not Chris. So she left him and his shenanigans and now she has a Billboard charting record called “Medicine”. She went straight to number 1 on their “emerging artists chart.”

Queen says in the interview that she always tried to get her music out but Chris would compete with her, writing songs and using up her studio time. Plus he was cheating the whole time! They also were married at 19 after he pressured her.

Hit play to hear the entire interview.