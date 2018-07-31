Exclusive: Tristan Thompson & Draymond Green Catch Fade At ESPY’s Bash In LA

NBA Ballers Allegedly Turned Into Brawlers At LA Club, Witnesses Say

They had on-court drama during last month’s the NBA Finals, and it looks like Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green’s beef was far from settled.

The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told BOSSIP. Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18th, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion.

And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant then quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told. James apparently had enough and left the party shortly after the alleged incident.

Although neither player was seriously injured, the fight caused quite a stir among the well-heeled set at the invite-only bash.

The pair hasn’t exactly gotten along recently, and nearly fought one another last month during the NBA Finals after a gloating Green talked trash to Thompson.

We’ve reached out spokespeople for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors for comment.