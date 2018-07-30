Bornday Booty: Tammy Rivera Bounces Her Bountiful Birthday Cakes In Honor Of Turning 32

Tammy Rivera Does A Birthday Dance

Tammy Rivera is celebrating 32 years of life today…and decided to share some cake with all her followers.

Waka’s wifey took to IG to drop down and get her eagle on in a silky robe to ring in her new age with all her fans and followers. And before you question if her hubby is okay with her celebratory azz-clappin’ for the ‘gram…she says Waka taught her, so clearly he’s cool sharing the wealth…

Well alright then, Tammy! Happy Birthday to you!

Getty/Prince Williams/ATL Pics/Instagram