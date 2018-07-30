Pedo Politician Roy Moore Gets Caught Up By Sacha Baron Cohen With A ‘Pedophile Test’ On “Who Is America” [Video]

Remember Roy Moore? He’s the Alabama politician that admittedly dated teenagers and ran for Senate last year — and was thwarted by the efforts of Black women.

Either way, no one assumed that a child-chaser from the backwoods was the brightest crayon in the box, so it’s not too surprising that he got hoodwinked by one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s characters and took a “pedophile test” that he, of course, failed miserably…

Getty/YouTube