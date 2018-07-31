#LHHH People Think Lyrica Accidentally Admitted To Smashing Safaree By Saying THIS
“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Fans React To Lyrica Anderson & Safaree Sex Scandal
#LHHH fans think a certain married cast member has some explaining to do.
As previously reported K. Michelle’s wreaking havoc by alleging that a very MARRIED Lyrica Anderson wanted to risk it all for a piece of Safaree’s Patois pipe.
Now on the most recent episode, viewers saw Lyrica’s husband A1 have some doubts and confront her over the rumors.
While the two were sitting down to discuss the Safaree rumor that ANOTHER person confirmed to A1, Lyrica at first laughed off the accusation before sliding her phone to her husband as proof that she didn’t cheat.
Unfortunately for her it only made matters worse because she’d already DELETED all her text messages to Safaree.
“So why’s it empty?” asked A1.
“I don’t keep all my text messages,” said Lyrica looking sheepish.
#LHHH fans are adamant that Lyrica exploded because she has a guilty conscious.
Oh Lyrica. What do YOU think happened between her and Safaree???
More on the flip.
After A1 spoke with Lyrica he confronted Safaree in a parking lot and stood across from him—-and a Honda Accord. An already irate A1 immediately started removing items of clothing while speaking to the Jamaican rapper.
He then LOST IT after Safaree simply said, “B***s like me” instead of denying sleeping with Lyrica.
Here’s Lyrica’s response to the rumors.
She apparently finds the whole thing pretty funny.