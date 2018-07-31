LHHH People Think Lyrica Accidentally Admitted To Smashing Safaree By Saying THIS

Here we go again…

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Fans React To Lyrica Anderson & Safaree Sex Scandal

#LHHH fans think a certain married cast member has some explaining to do.

As previously reported K. Michelle’s wreaking havoc by alleging that a very MARRIED Lyrica Anderson wanted to risk it all for a piece of Safaree’s Patois pipe.

Now on the most recent episode, viewers saw Lyrica’s husband A1 have some doubts and confront her over the rumors.

While the two were sitting down to discuss the Safaree rumor that ANOTHER person confirmed to A1, Lyrica at first laughed off the accusation before sliding her phone to her husband as proof that she didn’t cheat.

Unfortunately for her it only made matters worse because she’d already DELETED all her text messages to Safaree.

“So why’s it empty?” asked A1. “I don’t keep all my text messages,” said Lyrica looking sheepish.

#LHHH fans are adamant that Lyrica exploded because she has a guilty conscious.

Lyrica has been doing something with Safaree. Don’t know what but she snitched on herself with those deleted texts and her actions. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/2Fln4Hi269 — Queen BΔK🐝 (@AriaDanyelle) July 31, 2018

Lyrica is TOO defensive about the Safaree situation! And she deleted all of their texts?? 🧐🤔 Seems SUSPECT to me! 😂 #LHHH pic.twitter.com/mSIaG3QIhA — Alicia (@Ms_diamondpri) July 31, 2018

Oh Lyrica. What do YOU think happened between her and Safaree???

