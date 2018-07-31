Casper The Friendly Stalker: #BasketballWives Fans Are DRAGGING Jennifer For Her Maybe Made-Up Follower Boo

Jennifer Williams And Her Fake Stalker

Jennifer Williams and her boo, Tim, had a good thing going. Then it fell apart. Now, she is worried that he might be stalking her. One problem: absolutely zero people believe her. She spent all episode worried about being stalked, meanwhile Twitter spent all episode clowning the bitter hell out of her and her paranoia. Oh, man. No sympathy? Cold world.

Ughh Shaunie can you thank Jennifer for her services… We won't mind at all #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/hTt3noFONi — 💞Shernika💞 (@Nykaaah) July 31, 2018

