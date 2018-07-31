True Or False? Did Lil Wayne Skip Out On Performing At Panorama Festival In NYC Because He Simply Didn’t Feel Like It

Lil Wayne Misses Panorama NYC Performance

If you (like us) were on site in NYC over the weekend for Panorama NYC, the east coast answer to Coachella, you were probably a little disappointed after getting evacuated due to rainy conditions on Friday night, but ready to see more of your faves hit the stages on Saturday once skies cleared.

However, fans were still let down on Saturday afternoon when a highly-anticipated performance from Lil Wayne also didn’t happen…but this time, due to a missed flight. Wayne apparently wasn’t even on the premises for the show…but now, conflicting stories are coming out as to why.

As a source told Page Six, Wayne was flip-flopping on whether or not he was going to make good on his booking for days, and simply decided at the very last minute that he wasn’t going to even bother with boarding a plane:

“He didn’t want to do it. This was going on for days, like three days. He just did not want to do the festival.”

Another chimed in that he’s still iffy on the city of NYC after getting arrested and spending 8 months in prison there back in 2011.

“He’s hated it here since his arrest years ago.”

But not so fast. Wayne’s lawyer, Ron Sweeney, told Page Six that the rapper isn’t skipping out on a six-figure booking simply because a city doesn’t suit him.

“All incorrect. I was there at the festival. We wanted to do the show. We had a flight delay. We tried to switch with Gucci Mane and go on at 8:30 p.m. Why would someone turn hundreds of thousands of dollars down in a city where he just did Summer Jam? [He] flew into Teterboro . . . He’s a businessman. He tours and works everywhere. It’s wrong information.”

Hmm…who do you believe? We’re sure Wayne doesn’t like being in the city that caged him but…he’s definitely performed there many many times since that happened. Sounds like someone’s lying…

Getty