Wale, Jay Ellis and Justin Baldoni Inspire Teens Toward Entertainment Careers For The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation

Celeb Actors Educate Students For Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation

Jada Pinkett Smith, Wale and Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni were among the speakers at the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation’s Careers In Entertainment Summer Tour over the weekend. Over 250 students were in attendance for the day-long symposium, which teaches high school and college students about jobs in the entertainment industry both in front of and behind the camera.

Insecure actor Jay Ellis served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which was titled THE BLUEPRINT: Building Your Pathway to Success in the Entertainment Industry. The event was sponsored by Paramount Network and BET Networks.

To date, the CIE Network has serviced over 4,000 young people who are actively pursuing entertainment careers. This is the foundation’s first Tour stop this year and the Tour will continue with another LA session on Tuesday, October 2.

Nice! Good for these entertainment heavy hitters grooming the next generation for their careers.

Allied Moxy – The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation