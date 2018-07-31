Ay, Dios Mío: ‘Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez Is Reportedly Engaged To Joe LoCicero!

Gina Rodriguez Is Engaged To Boyfriend Of 2 Years

There must be something in the water over in Hollywood–yet another couple is jumping on the engagement bandwagon.

Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend of two years, Joe LoCicero, got engaged while on vacation in Mexico, according to reports from Us Weekly.

The two have been dating for nearly two years and met back in 2016 when LoCicero was on set for a guest spot on Rodriguez’ show, Jane The Virgin.

Both have been posting envy-worthy vacation pictures and videos over the past couple of days, but the photo Gina uploaded celebrating her 34th birthday is what’s got everyone talking.

I mean, that rock is pretty hard to miss! Her man posted up a couple photos as well, and her ring finger is quite prominent in each and every one.

Happy Birthday my Love! A post shared by Joe LoCicero (@joe_locicero) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

Neither party has officially commented on whether or not they’re really engaged, but a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that all of the speculation is true.

Congrats to the happy couple!