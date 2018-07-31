WTF: Fans Are In A Frenzy After “R.i.P. Rich The Kid” Post Goes Up On Rich The Kid’s Instagram Page

Ominous Message Goes Up On Rich The Kid’s Instagram Page

Fans are worried following a weird message via Rich The Kid‘s Instagram page.

All of the photos on the rapper’s account were deleted, except for one posted at almost 2am on Tuesday, announcing something pretty confusing.

Thank u all my fans & family for everything 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

A message saying “R.i.P. Rich The Kid 1992-2018” went up on his page, with the caption seemingly being the rapper himself thanking his fans for everything. Some are concerned this is a cry for help, while others are unsure if this could be someone from Rich’s team posting devastating news.

Many supported went to Twitter to lament in their confusion, looking for updates.

https://twitter.com/nanaajanaee/status/1024211414435545088

So what’s really going on??

Hit the flip to find out.

