Breaking Bad: Teacher Arrested With 3 Bags Of Meth Still Works At Junior High School

Teacher Accused Of Selling Meth Still Has Her Job

A Louisiana math teacher accused of trying to sell meth reportedly still works at a junior high school following her arrest.

43-year-old Casey Tyler Oden was arrested on Thursday in West Monroe, when police allegedly found three bags of meth in her bra, the Monroe News Star reported.

Police say they were contacted by a man who admitted to purchasing meth from the Ruston Junior High School teacher.The man arranged for Oden to bring him three ounces of meth to the Avant Motel in Calhoun, according to officials. He also reportedly also requested Alprazolam and Diazepam, which are controlled medications used to treat anxiety.

Officers pulled the eighth-grade math teacher over while she was on her way to the motel.

Upon searching her, they discovered Alprazolam, Diazepam and 85.8 grams of meth on her, according to police.

Oden was arrested on suspicion of two counts of the production, manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV narcotic and one count of possession with intent to distribute or manufacture a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

According to court records, the teacher was released on Thursday from Ouachita Correctional Center on $21,500 bond.

Lincoln Parish Schools Superintendent Mike Milstead said that the teacher remains employed in the district, but could be placed on leave depending on the findings of the police investigation, KNOE reported.