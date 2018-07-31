126 Years: Beyoncé Becomes HNIC Of Vogue’s Iconic September Issue, Hires First Black Cover Photographer Tyler Mitchell

Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé Takes Over Vogue September Issue With First Black Photographer

I can do anythingggggggggggg, yeah! Is the Pharrell refrain that rings off on The Carters‘ new surprise release Everything Is Love. But it’s more than just a catchy hook, it’s the way Beyoncé lives her life.

Evidence of such a life lies in the concept behind the 2018 September issue of Vogue. According to HuffPo, Beyoncé Gisele Knowles Carter has streept eweh di powah of Anna Wintour and made herself the HNIC of the mag to execute HER vision.

This is an unprecedented move as Vogue is notorious for their rigid standard of controlling every inch of their publication. Historically, the cover subject gets very little to ZERO control of the content, but for Beyoncé, well, bow down b!tc#es. This means that Beyoncé gets final say on EVERYTHING location, wardrobe, photos chosen, theme AND photographer.

Did you know that Vogue was established in 1892? That was 126 years ago. Never in those 126 years has a Black person shot photographs for the cover. NE-ver. Don’t trip tho. Beyoncé has changed all that. She hired a 23-year-old Atlanta photographer named Tyler Mitchell. Here’s what Tyler told the New York Times recently: “I depict black people and people of color in a really real and pure way.”

“The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment,” the source said.

You should already know that Tyler must be phenomenal just off the strength that Bey chose him, but just in case you’re a doubter, flip the page to peep more of his work. Then slap yourself for doubting. Harder. HARDER!