Kan’t Have Nothin: Kolonizer Kimmy Klapped Back At Tyson Beckford With Stolen Slang & Blew Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Kim K. Vs. Tyson Beckford Is Shattering Twitter

Kolonizer Kimmy was back at it again with the shady shenanigans. This time, klapping back at Tyson Beckford with stolen slang (SIS???) in response to his messy Instagram comments aimed at her “lopsided” build-a-hips that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a frenzy.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kim K & Tyson Beckford’s InstaSpat on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, Editors Picks, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus