Kan’t Have Nothin: Kolonizer Kimmy Klapped Back At Tyson Beckford With Stolen Slang & Blew Up Twitter

Kim ruined Tyson Beckford with that clap back. My chest 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kNQzILmIgY — OLAMILEKAN (@IT_IS_LAKESYDE) July 31, 2018

Kim K. Vs. Tyson Beckford Is Shattering Twitter

Kolonizer Kimmy was back at it again with the shady shenanigans. This time, klapping back at Tyson Beckford with stolen slang (SIS???) in response to his messy Instagram comments aimed at her “lopsided” build-a-hips that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a frenzy.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kim K & Tyson Beckford’s InstaSpat on the flip.