Throw It In The Bag: Fabolous Feeling Pressure To Marry Ride-Or-Die Emily B.

Fabolous Hints At Marriage With Emily B.

First comes love…then 15 years of gray area, then marriage? Fabolous is feeling pressure now to wed his longtime girlfriend Emily B.

These two have had a rocky year so far according to police reports and video tapped arguments, but now they seem to be on the same page. Previously, Emily B. was seen rocking a ring on her engagement finger, which disappeared after fans questioned her about it. Now, the ring is back and Fab is hinting that he’s feeling pressure to make Emily an honest woman…

He wrote “Alexa play “Pressure” by 52 Savage” tagging Emily B and a ring in a photo booth flick from Pusha T’s wedding.

Hmmm, is this Fab’s way of telling us they’re jumping the broom soon?