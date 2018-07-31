Damn: Demi Lovato Still Suffering From Nausea And High Fever Following Overdose, Doctors Uncertain Of Release

Image via Brian Friedman/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Demi Lovato Still Too Ill To Leave Hospital

It’s been a week since we reported on Demi Lovato‘s mysterious overdose in the Hollywood Hills. A source first indicated that Demi’s drug of choice was heroin, her team has subsequently refuted that claim, but have refused to confirm the substance.

Whatever Demi took is doing a number on her system. According to TMZ the singer is still suffering from nausea, a very high fever and other ailments related to her overdose. At this point the doctors won’t even give her a potential release date.

Demi’s friends and family are said to be anxious about talking rehab with her. They fear that she might not be in the right headspace or resent them for broaching the topic.

First things first, she has to get well enough to get out of the hospital. One day at a time.