RHOA Fans Picket Outside Of Bravo For Kenya Moore’s Return—But Is She Secretly Beefing With NeNe?

Twirl on that!

Kenya Moore Fans Protest Bravo, NeNe Addresses Beef Rumors

After news broke that Kenya Moore might not be returning to RHOA amid an alleged 90% salary cut, some dedicated members of Team Twirl are staging a protest.

Earlier this week TheJasmineBrand caught footage of protestors (signs and all) picketing outside of Bravo’s NYC Rockefeller Plaza office.

One fan’s sign read, “Bring Kenya Back” and the group of five Kenya enthusiasts chanted “Boycott Bravo.”

They must reaaaaaaally love Kenya.

In addition to the protest news, Kenya’s name has been coming up in an alleged beef with NeNe. NeNe recently posted about someone not “biting the hand that feeds them” unless they want to get “f***d up”…

and fans assumed she was talking about Kenya. According to NeNe though, she was completely unaware that she and Kenya supposedly had beef. “I didn’t know Kenya and I had a problem,” said NeNe.

What beef????

See more of what NeNe thinks about Kenya Moore beef rumors on the flip.