The Ellises Are Melanated Matrimony-dom Goals With “The Maxi Dress Song” [VIDEO]

Khadeen And DeVale Ellis Make A Music Video

If you’re not already following @iamdevale and @khadeeniam on Instagram you really should be. The Ellises are one of the most photogenic pairs you will come across who base their comedic videos on their real lives as a married couple with three kids. Sons Jax, Kairo and Kaz are growing up viral stars as well. What we love about this family is they really embody good values, love and quality entertainment in a realistic way. You gotta check out the music video Devale posted that stars his wife Khadeen.

Cute right>?

Devale is a former NFL player and Khadeen has been modeling for a long time and even appeared in some music videos back in the day.

