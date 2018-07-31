The Ellises Are Melanated Matrimony-dom Goals With “The Maxi Dress Song” [VIDEO]
Khadeen And DeVale Ellis Make A Music Video
If you’re not already following @iamdevale and @khadeeniam on Instagram you really should be. The Ellises are one of the most photogenic pairs you will come across who base their comedic videos on their real lives as a married couple with three kids. Sons Jax, Kairo and Kaz are growing up viral stars as well. What we love about this family is they really embody good values, love and quality entertainment in a realistic way. You gotta check out the music video Devale posted that stars his wife Khadeen.
Cute right>?
New video dropping tomorrow. Can y’all guess what it’s for?😏 . 📷 @maddman_tris. 👟 @filausa. 🎤 @llcoolj. . #DevalesTruth #TheEllises #sitcom #comedy #ChannelingMyInnerLL #fila #llcoolj #90s #SummerTime #CornerStoreRunNoShirt #MidDayWhenTheBlockIsHot #GottaMakeSureTheySeeMe #Brooklyn #NewYork #IfATreeFallsAndNobodyIsAroundToHearIt #DoesItMakeASound #IfYouFreshToDefAndNobodyIsAroundToSeeYou #AreYouStillFly #ThinkAboutIt #TheFreshPrinceOfBK
Devale is a former NFL player and Khadeen has been modeling for a long time and even appeared in some music videos back in the day.
Hit the flip for more of their coupled up cuteness…
Because ultimately, all we have is “us”… and I wouldn’t have it any other way❣️ @iamdevale . . . Thank you @babysden and @silvercrossus for making walks in the park a walk in the park with 2 under 2! See what I did there! 😂😄😉 . . . Photo Credit: @maddman_tris #TheEllises #Brooklyn #Summertime #FamilyDays #Love #SilverCross #DoubleStrollerLife
Wife logic makes no sense.🤦🏾♂️ And I know when I’m winning cause she just stops talking.🤷🏾♂️ . #DevalesTruth #TheEllises #sitcom #comedy #RelationshipTVShowRules #power #DontWatchItAlone #IWasntAlone #YouWasRightThere #YouFellAsleep #YouAintSeeItButYouHeardIt #SoSubconciouslyYouAintMissShit #PutEnergyIntoTrynaRememberWhatYouHeard #StopTrynaMakeMeTheBadGuy #WitYaDumbAssAnalogy #MyAnalogyWasWayBetter #MillennialMarriage
Hanging out with some of my single friends with no kids can be the worst. THEY JUST DONT GET IT!!! They say the dumbest sh*t, and they ask the dumbest questions.🤦🏾♂️ . #DevalesTruth #TheEllises #sitcom #comedy #NoIDontKnowWhenTheJaysIsComingOut #NoIDidntHereLilDooDooNewSong #NoICantGoWithYallToColumbiaTomorrow #UnlessYouTalkingAboutTheUniversityInManhattan #NoYouCantBorrowMyKidsForIG #UnlessYouPutingInOnTheseBills #NoKhadeenAintPregnant #YesIHaveToGetANewCar #YesImTired #YesIKnowThisIsATuxedoShirt #AndImNotWearingATuxedo #ItWasClean #YesIKnowMyCarIsDirty #FuckYallNi99asImOut #CauseImNotClubHoppinAt34 #KairoWillBeUpAt7 #KazIsProbablyAlreadyUp #JacksonNeverWentToSleep #AndKayIsOnHerLadyTime #YallWouldntLastAnHourInMyHouse #MySingleFriendsAintShit #ButILoveEm #MillennialFriendship
Yesterday was magical✨💥🎇🎆… as is every year @iamdevale and I celebrate another together. I would relive this life with you over and over again if given the chance. Can’t thank our team AKA family @maddman_tris and @callhersakari for making our little video vision come to life. #LetsReliveThatMoment #WeddingAnniversary #July4th #TheEllises #8Year #MaddmanPhotography #Dusse #Beyonce #JayZ #EverythingIsLove #Summer #SummerWedding 💃🏽Dress @intertwinecollection 💆🏽♀️Hair: @nicky_b_on_hair
Swag Savage is finally old enough to understand “Mommy’s Lady Time.” 🤭 We as the men in the Ellis house have to avoid all confrontations for the next 5 days AT ALL COST. Just say yes, smile and keep it movin. Keep your tone even and refrain from all sharp movements. It will all be over soon. 😩 . #DevalesTruth #TheEllises #sitcom #comedy #KayTimeOfTheMonth #WeOnPinsAndNeedles #ImAVet #JaxStillGotAlotToLearn #HeAlmostMessedUp #DontAskForNothing #YouMightDie #LearnNow #YouWontBeSurprisedLater #PreparingHimForFutureRelationships #NoSheNotCrazy #SheIsAWoman #TheyGoThroughThings #MillennialParenting
NEW VLOG UPLOADED!!! LINK IN BIO!!! Subscribe to our vlog to get a glimpse of what THE ELLISES Sitcom will be like. COMING SOON to a TV near you!!! Martin meets My Wife & Kids meets Insecure meets Ballers. . #DevalesTruth #TheEllises #sitcom #comedy #scripted #vlog #vlogger #youtube #youtuber #MillennialMarriage
Out of 7,654,294 dates I’ve paid for 7,654,290.😑 So now that we married She finds it in her heart to offer to pay for a meal here and there.🙄 SO WHEN SHE DOES… I GO HAM!!! . #DevalesTruth #TheEllises #sitcom #comedy #CornerStoreRuns #KayBeActingLikeSheChangingMyLife #SheSaid #DontSayIAintNeverBuyYouNothing #RelaxHomie #ThisWholeMealCost17Dollars #MillennialMarriage