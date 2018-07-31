So, You Like Saying N***a? Ex-City Worker Wins $200K Settlement After Being Tossed For Reporting Racist Cop

Fired City Worker Reaches Settlement After Being Cut For Reporting Racist Cop

An employee of the Office of Diversity and Equity in Portland, Oregon had complained that a police officer excessively used the n-word and the report landed him in the unemployment line, now he has a $200K settlement check.

The incident happened back in 2016 according to The Grio. Emanuel Price said Sgt. Tim Sessions was making a presentation to youths in the county’s Youth Commission in January 2016 and kept using references to the n-word. Apparently he was telling a cringeworthy story about a latino boy who couldn’t pronounce the N-word and kept saying it over and over again, laughing and using a bad accent.

“He made fun of the Mexican guy not being able to pronounce it,” Price told The Oregonian/OregonLive at the time he filed his lawsuit. “… It was just really ugly. It was terrible.” Price, who is Black and latino say it was his job to promote racial inclusivity and appreciation for multiculturalism as an employee for the county’s Office of Diversity and Equity — so he reported the officer. But he said instead was “fired for what I got hired for.”

In 2016, Price filed a complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries after he was fired but they closed the case in November 2016 citing a lack of “substantial evidence” to prove retaliation.

However Price did reach a settlement agreement after all. Multnomah County and they agreed to settle the case for $200,000, which is 40% of the original amount he was seeking, Oregon Live reports. Good for him!

Do you think $200K is fair?