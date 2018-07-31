$100 Million Lawsuit Filed In Fatal Duck Boat Incident

$100 Million Lawsuit Filed For Fatal Duck Boat Incident

The operators of a tourist boat that sank causing the deaths of 17 people are facing a $100 million lawsuit. ABC reports that two of nine members of an Indiana family who died when a duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake in Kansas filed the suit.

A second lawsuit was also filed, this one for $125,000 on behalf of three daughters of William and Michelle Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, who died in the accident.

A criminal investigation is also pending.

The plaintiffs allege that the Ride The Ducks operators and owners “put profits over safety” when they put the boat on a lake despite design issues and severe weather.

As previously reported one of the survivors, Tia Coleman, spoke out publicly after losing 9 members of her family during the incident.

“I remember praying, saying, 'Lord, let me get to my babies'… and I can’t get to them.” Mother who lost nine family members including her own children in the duck boat tragedy describes the desperate moments after the boat went down https://t.co/g1t2aquYTb pic.twitter.com/e2bSvDpg8V — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 24, 2018

