$100 Million Lawsuit Filed In Fatal Duck Boat Incident

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Michael Thomas/Getty Images

$100 Million Lawsuit Filed For Fatal Duck Boat Incident

The operators of a tourist boat that sank causing the deaths of 17 people are facing a $100 million lawsuit. ABC reports that two of nine members of an Indiana family who died when a duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake in Kansas filed the suit.

A second lawsuit was also filed, this one for $125,000 on behalf of three daughters of William and Michelle Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, who died in the accident.

A criminal investigation is also pending.

The plaintiffs allege that the Ride The Ducks operators and owners “put profits over safety” when they put the boat on a lake despite design issues and severe weather.

As previously reported one of the survivors, Tia Coleman, spoke out publicly after losing 9 members of her family during the incident.

 

What do YOU think about these lawsuits???

Categories: Did You Know, For Your Information, Lawsuits

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus