$100 Million Lawsuit Filed In Fatal Duck Boat Incident
$100 Million Lawsuit Filed For Fatal Duck Boat Incident
The operators of a tourist boat that sank causing the deaths of 17 people are facing a $100 million lawsuit. ABC reports that two of nine members of an Indiana family who died when a duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake in Kansas filed the suit.
A second lawsuit was also filed, this one for $125,000 on behalf of three daughters of William and Michelle Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, who died in the accident.
A criminal investigation is also pending.
The plaintiffs allege that the Ride The Ducks operators and owners “put profits over safety” when they put the boat on a lake despite design issues and severe weather.
As previously reported one of the survivors, Tia Coleman, spoke out publicly after losing 9 members of her family during the incident.
What do YOU think about these lawsuits???