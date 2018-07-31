Feelin’ This Get Up??? Kimmy Cakes Rocks Barely There Bra Top & A Bob

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Kim Kardashian Wears Bra Top To “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Kim Kardashian recently set out her baaaaawdy while appearing on a late night TV show.

Kimmy Cakes was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night (where she made those asinine comments about “not having anything bad to say” about Cheeto) and she wore an interesting getup consisting of a bra top and some velour leggings…

as well as some horrendous clear Yeezy season heels.

Kimmy’s fans are raaaaaaaving over the look, but how do you feel about it?

YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???

More bob rocking Kim K on the flip.

