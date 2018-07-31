Gut Full Of Zen: LeToya Luckett-Walker Shows Off Her Beautiful Baby Bump On Hawaiian Beach

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

LeToya Luckett-Walker Shows Baby Bump In Hawaii

LeToya Luckett-Walker broke the news last month that she was expecting a seed with hubby Tommicus, now she’s showing off her bare bump. The actress is in Hawaii chilling with her gut full of baby, and husband on beaches and tropical settings.

Doesn’t she look so peaceful?

And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding…

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

More of LeToya and her beautiful bump in the tropics after the flip.

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

Oooohhhh baby!

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

Be still, and know…

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

The Walkers actin #BabbsToTheBone celebrating #TheBabbs ❤️

A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on

