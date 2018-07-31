Gut Full Of Zen: LeToya Luckett-Walker Shows Off Her Beautiful Baby Bump On Hawaiian Beach
- By Bossip Staff
LeToya Luckett-Walker Shows Baby Bump In Hawaii
LeToya Luckett-Walker broke the news last month that she was expecting a seed with hubby Tommicus, now she’s showing off her bare bump. The actress is in Hawaii chilling with her gut full of baby, and husband on beaches and tropical settings.
Doesn’t she look so peaceful?
More of LeToya and her beautiful bump in the tropics after the flip.