Hate It Or Love It?! Rihanna Shows Off Her REAL Hair — No Weave!

- By Bossip Staff
 (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Rihanna Shares Snap Of Her Natural Hair

Rihanna has stripped away the wigs, weave and protective styles to show off what’s underneath. The beauty mogul took a boomerang snap of her natural tresses sitting up all over her head. Usually we see the singer with her hair done up, but we guess she was feeling FREE with her bed head.

Did you expect her real hair to look like this?

Dope! And her edges look HEALTHY. We wonder if she was preparing to get new braids or locs with this style. What is YOUR favorite bad gyal hair style?

