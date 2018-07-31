Hate It Or Love It?! Rihanna Shows Off Her REAL Hair — No Weave!

Rihanna Shares Snap Of Her Natural Hair

Rihanna has stripped away the wigs, weave and protective styles to show off what’s underneath. The beauty mogul took a boomerang snap of her natural tresses sitting up all over her head. Usually we see the singer with her hair done up, but we guess she was feeling FREE with her bed head.

Did you expect her real hair to look like this?

she looks so cutee 😭❣️ A post shared by Rihanna (@dailydoseofriri) on Jul 30, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

Dope! And her edges look HEALTHY. We wonder if she was preparing to get new braids or locs with this style. What is YOUR favorite bad gyal hair style?