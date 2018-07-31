HAHN! French Montana’s Calabasas Crib Invaded By 2 Robbers While He Was Home

Image via Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

French Montana Hit In Home Invasion

Something really shady happened at French Montana‘s crib early this morning. According to TMZ, French and several others were hanging out at his Calabasas home and 2 men broke in and attempted to gank some of the rapper’s prized possessions.

At this time the cops aren’t exactly sure which prized possessions, if any, were taken nor do they have any suspects. Apparently they weren’t called until 9am this morning, but the crime is said to have happened hours before.

Something doesn’t smell right.

There were no reported injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

Apparently this gated community is janky as hell. French just recently bought the home from Selena Gomez and she had a stalker come to the house just days after she initially moved in.

Sounds like this subdivision needs Top Flight Security…of the world.