What. Are. Those?! Kanye Shares Deplorable Drawings Of His New Yeezy Season Chancletas

Kanye Shares Drawings Of His New Yeezy Season Sneakers

Koonye Kanye’s getting dragged, not for being a deplorable dust mite, but for sharing some initial drawings of his new sneakers. The Yeezy season head showed his Twitter followers “pictures” of his Yeezy season 2019 shoes.

The shoes which look like they were scribbled by Chicago, include the Yeezy Terrex and the Yeezy 451.

Twitter’s since obliterated Yeezy for his incorrigible chancletas.

Kanye needs to stop making shoes — Jose Angel Rendon (@elangelito1127) July 31, 2018

That’s so cute your children drew these for you — Nicholas Morris (@nmorris1776) July 27, 2018

