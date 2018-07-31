SMH: Yung Miami (City Girls) Says Wig Grabbing Baby Daddy Violated Protective Order With Online Harassment, Stalking

Yung Miami Stalked By Baby Daddy

City Girls member Resha aka Yung Miami is battling her baby daddy in court, and apparently he’s stalking and harassing the poor girl!

According to The Blast, Yung Miami says Jai Wiggins has been making threats over the phone and social media, allegedly threatening to snatch her hair extensions out of her head on sight. The parents share a two-year-old, Resha having full custody.

Back in 2015, Yung Miami detailed multiple instances where Wiggins allegedly punched and yelled obscenities at her. She claims he ripped her wig off of her head during one fight. In October 2015, Wiggins allegedly pulled Yung Miami out of a car and repeatedly punched her in the face and head. Police were called during that fight and the rapper claims she was transported to a hospital for facial injuries, which included a contusion to her eye and cuts to her lips and face. What a messy beeyotch!

Wiggins will be required to show up to a future hearing and explain the possible violations, including not paying fines and failing to complete his domestic violence and parenting programs.

We did a quick search, and apparently Jai Wiggins was also arrested back in 2015 on fraud charges. He is in the mugshot to the left.

Speaking of fraud, Yung Miami’s fellow group member JT is currently doing a 2-year sentence on fraud charges. Resha gave an update on how JT is holding up, with a photo of he in jail. Hit the flip to see it.