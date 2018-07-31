Memph Bleek, Freeway, Beanie Siegel And Young Gunz Have A Roc-a-Fella Reunion In D’usse Lounge At OTR II Philly Stop

D’USSE Lounge Attracts Roc-A-Fella Vets, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled And More At OTR II In Philly

DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Jazmine Sullivan and other celebs were spotted at Jay Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II stop in Philadelphia this week. Most notably, there was a Roc-a-Fella reunion that took place in the D’USSE Lounge, when rappers Memphis Bleek, Freeway, Beanie Sigel and rap duo Young Gunz (made up by Neef Buck and Young Chris) were all on hand to watch the show and caught up together for the first time in a while (alongside producer/engineer Young Guru).

Gotta love it. Check out more photos below: