New Video: R&B Breakout Star Ginnette Claudette Debuts Visuals For “True”

R&B songstress and Summerchild Records/RED MUSIC recording artist, Ginette Claudette, debuts her new music video for the buzzworthy hit single “True,” out now. “True” made its world premiere in June during BET Awards weekend. The single follows the release of her recently released infectious track “Twisted.” Since the debut, “True” has been climbing up the radio charts, securing Ginette as an artist to watch.