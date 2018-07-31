G.O.O.D. Grief: Drake-Bullying Braidlette Gawd Pusha T Mysteriously Snip-Snips Several Daytona Tour Dates

@PUSHA_T does this mean we get a G.O.O.D Music tour??? pic.twitter.com/hcsxaylabs — jack (@jackbirath_) July 30, 2018

Pusha T Quietly Cancels Multiple Tour Stops

WELP, it appears that Drake-bullying Braidlette Gawd Pusha T snip-snipped several Daytona tour dates at the very last minute (perhaps to prepare for a G.O.O.D. Music tour?) reportedly due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” in a shocking plot twist that sparked very loud whispers (and Drizzy Hive cheers) across the internet.

Show update: Due to unforeseen circumstances @Pusha_T – The Daytona Tour on August 9th has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/035ijqI64g — Bogart's (@BogartsShows) July 28, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Pusha’s mysterious show cancelling spree on the flip.