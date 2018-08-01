WHAP! Pettiest Reactions To Tristan Thompson (Reportedly) Punching Draymond Green In His Donkey Gums

Footage of Draymond Green after Tristan Thompson beat him up … pic.twitter.com/vxumJQxqBx — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) July 31, 2018

Tristan Vs. Draymond Shatters The Internet

By now, you’ve heard about Cavs do-nothing Tristan Thompson reportedly punching fake tough Warrior Draymond Green in the face during a star-studded ESPYs afterparty in a joyous moment for everyone who hates the Warriors (or just Draymond) that crashed the whole entire internet.

The World: Cavs fans will have nothing to celebrate post LeBron.

Cavs Fans: pic.twitter.com/BKMr1wzlaj — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) August 1, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Tristan reportedly fist-fighting Draymond on the flip.