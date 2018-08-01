A Gallery Of Reasons Brooke Valentine Is Too Damn Fine To Be Playing Boo Boo The Fool On #LHHH

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

… when he say: sit yo lil ass down somewhere… auhkaaay! @fashionnova

A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

Brooke Valentine Is Bae

If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood these last two weeks then you know that Brooke Valentine has been played for quite the fool by her boo. Yes, she looks foolish but at the same time, she’s too damn fine to be having her man act like that. He needs to be happy he got her. Right? Right.

… hurry up and byeeeee ::::: @fashionnova

A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

Take a look at all the marvelous reasons why…

… put it on everything so I know it’s real

A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

… batman, da-da-da-da-na 🏴@fashionnova

A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

… i got the same energy for you

A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    Continue Slideshow

    … Thursday

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    … “Ms. Parker” @fashionnova

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    … not lil baby … big baby📌

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    … healing 🏁

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    “I’m in ahhh biiiind Nate”

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    … I wish you peace, love and edges

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    … I wish you peace, love and edges

    A post shared by Brooke Valentine (@4everbrooke) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus