Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz Jumps Ship To Sister-Wife It Up With Steelers Baller Le’Veon Bell And His Main Chick

Le’Veon Bell Dating Marliesia Ortiz And Another Woman

Looks like Le’Veon Bell has found something better to do with his free time than go to practice.

According to TMZ, the Pro Bowl baller is skipping Steelers practices since he didn’t get the contract extension he wanted. Instead, he’s spending his time at the strip club with the latest lady in his life…

His new boo is apparently Marliesia Ortiz — you know, the same one that dated Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and ended up trashing his car and beating up his side-chick over a little infidelity.

It looks like she’s singing a new tune, and figures if you can’t beat ’em…join ’em. “Marlie” is apparently Le’Veon’s girlfriend #2…openly sharing the baller with another young lady named Giana Milani.

Hey, you can’t box the other woman forever. Looks like Marliesia has decided to just accept the other woman — or be her, whichever way you choose to look at it.

Getty/Instagram