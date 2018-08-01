Ms. Lauryn Hill Stars In Her First-Ever Fashion Campaign, Designs Capsule Collection For Woolrich

Ms. Lauryn Hill Stars In First Fashion Campaign

Ms. Lauryn Hill is right on time for fall with her new coat collection!

The legendary songstress is starring in her first-ever ad campaign, modeling jackets and coats for American outdoor apparel brand Woolrich.

Ms. Lauryn is also taking things a step further, designing her own capsule collection for the brand from start to finish. According to Page Six, she personally sketched over 30 jacket designs, created logos, crafted concepts and selected garment materials.

The video ad campaign sees the multi-Grammy winner donning her own designs for a stroll through the same NYC neighborhood where she shot her iconic visual for “Do Wop (That Thing) 20 years ago.

Nice! Will you be snagging one of Lauryn’s original designs for your fall wardrobe??

Splash/YouTube