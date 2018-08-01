Tyson Beckford Calls Out Kim Kardashian’s ‘Lopsided’ Plastic Cakes, But Mrs. West Claps Back With THIS

Tyson Beckford And Kim Kardashian Trade Insults Online

Kim Kardashian made a few waves with her latest look for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least one fellow celeb wasn’t feeling it, or her, and wasn’t too shy to let us all know how he was feeling.

Tyson Beckford decided to chime in with his two cents on Kimmy’s style choice, claiming it wasn’t exactly his speed. He took things a step further though, commenting on her body and claiming that her plastic surgeon “f*cked up” because her hips aren’t evenly proportioned.

Sorry, I don’t care for it, personally. She is not real, doctor f*cked up on her right hip.

It definitely looks like the unevenness comes from Kim being mid-stride in this particular snap…but either way. Sheesh, Tyson really seems to feel a way about Kim.

Oh, but Kimmy clearly wasn’t in the mood to let this one slide today. The reality mogul got to thumb thugging…and it looks like she shifted Tyson’s implied closet door ajar with this response:

Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.

Damn, do these two have some sort of beef we don’t know about? They definitely both arrived to the comment section faces greased and gloves laced this evening…

Getty/GC Images/Instagram