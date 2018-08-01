Sweet Black Love: Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate 8 Years Of Happy Matrimony-dom
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been going strong in their musical matrimony-dom for 8 years now!
The happy couple took to social media today to wish each other a happy 8 year annversary, and look forward to dozens and dozens more together.
The duo share 2 sons, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali, and have fostered a co-parenting relationship and seeming genuine friendship with Swizz’ first wife, Mashonda Tifrere — which she’s even documented in an upcoming book about blended families.
@therealswizzz Cheers to 8 year my love!!!! WOW! US! This LOVE!!! So amazing!! So infinite! So powerful! So electric!! It’s been the best 8 years of my LIFE!! I can only imagine the greatness the future holds!! Thank you for showing me what life is, what love is, what dreams are 🌟 🌟 🌟 in infinite and endless awe and love!!!
Aww! Congrats to this happy couple, and we wish them many more anniversaries!
Getty/Instagram