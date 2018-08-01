Sweet Black Love: Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate 8 Years Of Happy Matrimony-dom

Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate 8 Years Of Marriage

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been going strong in their musical matrimony-dom for 8 years now!

The happy couple took to social media today to wish each other a happy 8 year annversary, and look forward to dozens and dozens more together.

The duo share 2 sons, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali, and have fostered a co-parenting relationship and seeming genuine friendship with Swizz’ first wife, Mashonda Tifrere — which she’s even documented in an upcoming book about blended families.

Happy 8yr anniversary them Deans🙌🏽 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

Aww! Congrats to this happy couple, and we wish them many more anniversaries!

Getty/Instagram