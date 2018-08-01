On The Party Scene: Tory Lanez Celebrates His Birthday And Premieres New Music In Miami

Tory Lanez Celebrates His Birthday In Miami

Last weekend, singer Tory Lanez held a private birthday celebration bringing out top influencers of Miami. The event, sponsored by Victor George Vodka, was attended by Zoey Dollaz, Brianna Perry, Winnie Harlow, Rah Ali, Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Prince, Wildin Out’s Conceited, and more.

During the event, Tory premiered a brand new record with rising Miami-based singer-songwriter, Barachi, entitled “Wifey” allowing guests a first listen of the sexy summer anthem. The new single, produced by multi-platinum producer ForeignTek, is set to release on all music platforms mid-August.

Peep more pics below:

Thaddaeus McAdams