Hypocrites: Black Man Wears “Caucasians” Logo In Social Experiment & White People Lose Their Mayo-Loving Minds

“Caucasians” T-Shirt Upsets White Folks

A twitter user by the name of Frederick Joseph pulled off a social experiment where White people showed their true lack of color .

The Hypocrisy of Racist Logos: Last weekend I decided to wear this shirt, I figured it would catch some by surprise but I didn’t expect people to be as trash as they were. pic.twitter.com/DW5n6QEmOl — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Frederick wore a “Caucasians” team t-shit in the same vein as the Washington Redskins logo, and the reaction were, of course, various forms of “NO” from Caucasians. For yeas, Natives have been boycotting the Redskins’ logo, asking the NFL to change it, yet NOTHING. Frederick claims he was called an asshole for wearing the shirt with a white man’s face, labeled “disrespectful” and a group of angry white men attempted to “approach” him over it.

So white folks are mad, eh??? Peep the thread of how Fred’s social experiment went down.

The shirt is a play on the Washington “Redskins” logo to demonstrate how people look wearing apparel with a logo that is blatantly racially charged and disrespectful. The shirt doesn’t have any rude language or slurs such as “crackers” or “honkies”… but that didn’t matter pic.twitter.com/TrksTIlGYj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

I left @SXMProgress after just doing an interview with @XorjeO and it was my first time in public with the shirt on. A white guy walking by mistook the shirt for an actual team shirt and yelled “Go Skins!” I said “nah”, he then saw my shirt and yelled “asshole!” pic.twitter.com/2apsx126YX — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Next, an older white lady stopped me in the street and said “why would you wear that? It’s disrespectful!” So I asked her if she would have said the same if I had on the actually team shirt or another team using disrespectful branding. She said “no, because that’s the logo!” pic.twitter.com/UaLfIZioS5 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

The third person or rather people was a group of white guys across the street and one pointed at me. I can see from the corner of my eye that two of them were seemingly trying to come across the street and have a word with me. I wish they would have, but that’s here nor there. pic.twitter.com/cPONjTYUBG — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

As I walked through Manhattan, people looked at me and rolled their eyes, pointed, made snide comments, etc. But, I’ve never seen white people do the same when people are wearing “Redskins” apparel, which is actually racist versus the word “caucasians” and a white man logo. pic.twitter.com/LSYYVBECn9 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Basically, I was being shamed as a black person for wearing a non-disrespectful shirt with a white person logo on it. But people wear apparel and jerseys with logos depicting things such as a Native American and call them “redskins”… whew chile, the hypocrisy and privilege. pic.twitter.com/laW9lyJIHR — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

I was fairly surprised by the reactions of people because again, there are so many disrespectful and racist representations of minorities used for brands and they don’t even think twice. But, it goes to show how fickle and hypocritical people can be. pic.twitter.com/kemPWBwZ7x — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

If this doesn’t tell you that these folks share NO empathy with minorities, then we don’t know what to say…Change the logo already!