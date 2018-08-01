Hypocrites: Black Man Wears “Caucasians” Logo In Social Experiment & White People Lose Their Mayo-Loving Minds
“Caucasians” T-Shirt Upsets White Folks
A twitter user by the name of Frederick Joseph pulled off a social experiment where White people showed their true lack of color .
Frederick wore a “Caucasians” team t-shit in the same vein as the Washington Redskins logo, and the reaction were, of course, various forms of “NO” from Caucasians. For yeas, Natives have been boycotting the Redskins’ logo, asking the NFL to change it, yet NOTHING. Frederick claims he was called an asshole for wearing the shirt with a white man’s face, labeled “disrespectful” and a group of angry white men attempted to “approach” him over it.
So white folks are mad, eh??? Peep the thread of how Fred’s social experiment went down.
If this doesn’t tell you that these folks share NO empathy with minorities, then we don’t know what to say…Change the logo already!