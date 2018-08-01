#MeToo: Tiffany Haddish Reveals That She Was Raped By A Police Cadet At Age 17

- By Bossip Staff
Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Claims She Was Raped At 17-Years-Old

Tiffany Haddish has been honest about her multitude of hardships in the past, and now she’s opening up to fans even more.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the comedian discloses ever more information about being raised in foster care after her mother suffered from brain damage, and also reveals that at age 17, she was raped by a police cadet.

While speaking with the publication, she shared her own #MeToo horror story and admitted that she still grapples with what justice would look like for her.

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” she said candidly. “Me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan. I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

Haddish also says that situation has caused her to keep her armor up.

“I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself, I become semi-aggressive,” she continued. “You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me.”

Beyond those terrifying experiences, though, Haddish is focused on the bigger picture, and wants to make a name for herself that can inspire others with similar backgrounds.

“I want to get on that Forbes magazine, not for the money, but to be an example to other foster youths that it don’t matter how low from the bottom you are, you can always rise to the top if you believe in yourself.”

