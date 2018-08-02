Bobby Brown Speaks On His Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina Amid Opening Of Domestic Abuse Shelter

Bobby Brown Talks Bobbi Kristina On “Sister Circle”

Bobby Brown was a guest this week on “Sister Circle” and spoke candidly with hosts Syleena Johnson and Rashan Ali about his plans to open a domestic violence shelter in his late daughter’s honor.

Bobby answered questions about his upcoming Bobby Brown Story biopic and told the ladies about how he keeps his daughter Bobbi Kristina’s legacy alive.

He also told them that he’s in a peaceful place and learned to “love himself.”

“To love myself. I went through so much in my life and I realized I wasn’t loving myself enough, I was loving everything else. I was able to find out that I needed to love myself enough to be better for myself. That’s the thing I think everyone needs to find out about.”

Bobby is opening the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House for domestic violence victims and survivors and he knows Bobbi Krissy would support it.

“We are building something that I know my daughter would be proud of.”

Watch the full video on the flip.