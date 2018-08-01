Umar “Dusty Wig” Johnson Is Getting Dragged Back To Frederick Douglass’ House For Not Having Built HIS School Yet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Umar Johnson Clowned For Nonexistent School
In case you missed it, LeBron James built a pretty miraculous, magical school for at-risk youths. That made everyone wonder: what the hell ever happened to Dr. Umar Johnson’s school he promised to build? Remember his gateway to Hotep Higher Learning or whatever? That never happened, and people want answers.
Okay, mostly they just want to drag him for filth, deservedly so. Take a look…