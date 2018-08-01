Hamburglar Tings: Man Arrested After Allegedly Shoving $100 Worth Of Walmart Steak Down His Pants

Man Arrested For Stealing $100 Worth Of Walmart Goods

A man in North Carolina was caught by authorities on Monday, after allegedly shoving $100 worth of stolen Walmart steaks down his pants.

The alleged thief–identified as Keith Jordan by CBS 17–tried to make a getaway on his moped “in the pouring down rain” after walking out of his local Walmart without paying for the steaks he stuffed down his pants, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office — which added that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” prevented them from apprehending the accused thief — shows at least 10 packages of stolen steaks. Pretty impressive, but illegal, nonetheless.

As of Tuesday morning, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s post had more than 1,000 reactions and 800 shares–as you could imagine, the comments on those story and photo are nothing but comedy.

One Facebook user commented on the post saying, “he must’ve been really hungry,” while another joked, “He was going to do a stake out.”

Police have not yet announced formal charges against Jordan.