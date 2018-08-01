Strong Twirl Loving: Kenya Moore Shouts Out Her Hubby & Posts Ultrasound Of Her Burgeoning Bump
Kenya Moore Posts Marc Daly Photo
Kenya Moore is sharing a new photo of her (once hidden) hubby and sharing an update on her baby. The (possibly ex) RHOA star took to IG to send some appreciation to her husband Marc Daly and reflect on her new life as a mommy-to-be at 47.
“So happy to share this journey with my love. The ultrasounds, the mood swings, seeing our baby moving and dancing, and the laughs. Wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” Kenya captioned her photo.
Not only that, Kenya also recently shared a new ultrasound showing baby Twirl twirling away in her tummy.
#BabyDaly is moving!!!! ❤️ The doctor told me it would take longer for me to feel the baby's movement because of where my placenta is situated but WOW. This has got to be the most amazing feeling any first time mother can have. Thinking of where my life was before I met my husband. Now I have a baby on the way and a man who truly loves me. NEVER ever give up on your dreams! #love #life #baby #mother #God #hope #faith #IVF #pregnant #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #fairytaleending #bumpday
Now THAT’s precious.
What do YOU think about Kenya Moore’s big baby news??? Are you upset you might not see it on RHOA???