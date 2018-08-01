Celebrity Seeds: Eva Marcille’s Precious Blue-Eyed Nugget Mikey Jr. Makes Debut In Family Photo — He’s ADORABLE
Eva Marcille Shows Off Son With Mike Sterling
Michael Todd Sterling Jr. has come out to melt our hearts, and ovaries! Eva Marcille and boyfriend Michael Sterling welcomed Mikey Jr. earlier this year and we have yet to see a snap of the precious boy. He looks like his mama with cheeks like his daddy! The family sat to posed with 4-year old Marley and nearly 4 month old Jr.
Don’t they look precious???
Swipe to see a close up of Mikey Jr.’s face…
Everything is Love. I had a blast shooting photos of this absolutely beautiful family. Thank you @evamarcille , Marley, Mikey and @miketsterling ! And thank you Alice at @parkstudios.co! • • • • • • • • #cau #clarkatlantauniversity #spelman #morehouse #morehousecollege #atlantafamilyphotography #maternityshoot #beaumont #california #texas #blackparents #blacksouthernbelle #blacklawyers #nikon #nikond7100 #kappaalphapsi #kappa #grandpi #munamommy