Celebrity Seeds: Eva Marcille’s Precious Blue-Eyed Nugget Mikey Jr. Makes Debut In Family Photo — He’s ADORABLE

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Eva Marcille Shows Off Son With Mike Sterling

Michael Todd Sterling Jr. has come out to melt our hearts, and ovaries! Eva Marcille and boyfriend Michael Sterling welcomed Mikey Jr. earlier this year and we have yet to see a snap of the precious boy. He looks like his mama with cheeks like his daddy! The family sat to posed with 4-year old Marley and nearly 4 month old Jr.

Don’t they look precious???

Swipe to see a close up of Mikey Jr.’s face…

Categories: Babies, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus