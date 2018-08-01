Jhene Aiko Hosts Trip Film Screening & 2 Fish Book Signing Alongside Editor-In-Chief Of Allure





150 women attended the conversation and Q+A at The Wing, a network of co-working and community spaces designed for women, where Aiko screened her directorial debut short film “Trip,” and spoke about her M.A.P. ( M ovie, A lbum, P oetry) project. During the event, Aiko and Lee discussed themes in the “Trip” film, mental health awareness, Aiko’s childhood, personal struggles, career and more. After the conversation and questions portion, Aiko signed “2 Fish” books for members and fans alike in attendance.