Jhene Aiko Hosts Trip Film Screening & 2 Fish Book Signing Alongside Editor-In-Chief Of Allure
- By Bossip Staff
Thursday July 26, multi-platinumrecording artist, and author Jhene Aiko held a “Trip” film screening and “2 Fish” book signing at The Wing Soho in New York City to discuss her M.A.P. project, moderated by the Editor In Chief of Allure, Michelle Lee.
150 women attended the conversation and Q+A at The Wing, a network of co-working and community spaces designed for women, where Aiko screened her directorial debut short film “Trip,” and spoke about her M.A.P. (Movie, Album, Poetry) project. During the event, Aiko and Lee discussed themes in the “Trip” film, mental health awareness, Aiko’s childhood, personal struggles, career and more. After the conversation and questions portion, Aiko signed “2 Fish” books for members and fans alike in attendance.
Back in September, Jhene released her sophomore album Trip and a short film of the same name which rose to critical acclaim.“2Fish” (a poetry book), now a Barnes & Noble Bestseller,marks the third installment of Jhene’s M.A.P. mission where she presents an intimate portrait of herself as Penny using excerpts from poems, sketches, and journals she began writing at the age of 12.
Thursday marked the third book signing and second discussion for “2 Fish,” following a Q+A at Barnes & Noble The Grove in LA and a social media driven, invitation-only pop-up at Arcana: Books on the Arts in LA.
The Wing's mission is the professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community. We believe that the act of coming together in furtherance of The Wing's mission creates new opportunities, ideas and conversations that will lead to greater mobility and prosperity for womankind.