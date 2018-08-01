Red Pill Podcast: Chris Miss Discusses Folks Being Mousey On Charlamagne The God & Re-raising Men With Van Lathan [Audio]
Van Lathan And Chris Miss Discuss Silence On Charlamagne and “Redemption”
This is an interesting discussion. Social media influencer Chris Miss connects with TMZ’s Van Lathan after she called out folks and friends of Charlamagne for staying quiet on his controversial situation. As we know now, Charlamagne denies being a rapist, but admits to making bad decisions and growing from them. His wife even vouched for his growth…
The conversation about Charla’s “growth” shifts into how we go about redeeming men for their
criminally gross and misogynistic past decisions.
Is it fair to persecute an accused rapist without SOLID proof? Are the types of men they’re discussing deserve redemption?
So pretty much it went like this. I was speaking on the whole @cthagod situation on my story last week. @nia_hd sent @vanlathan my story…he hit me up..asked me to call him. We talked for a good minute ..and he’s like I wish you were in Cali I’d ask you to be on my podcast. I said SAY NO MORE FAM. My manager B (@americandreaming.co ) made sure I got here in time and BOOM. Episode dropping tomorrow 🔥