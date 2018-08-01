Red Pill Podcast: Chris Miss Discusses Folks Being Mousey On Charlamagne The God & Re-raising Men With Van Lathan [Audio]

Van Lathan And Chris Miss Discuss Silence On Charlamagne and “Redemption”

This is an interesting discussion. Social media influencer Chris Miss connects with TMZ’s Van Lathan after she called out folks and friends of Charlamagne for staying quiet on his controversial situation. As we know now, Charlamagne denies being a rapist, but admits to making bad decisions and growing from them. His wife even vouched for his growth…

The conversation about Charla’s “growth” shifts into how we go about redeeming men for their criminally gross and misogynistic past decisions.

Is it fair to persecute an accused rapist without SOLID proof? Are the types of men they’re discussing deserve redemption?